Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has approved a significant increase in the monthly subvention to the Judiciary, the Legislative arm of government, and subvented institutions in the state.

The increment, amounting to ₦438.9 million monthly, is aimed at enabling these institutions to implement the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments for workers.

Beneficiaries include Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal, Ekiti State High Court of Justice, Ekiti State Judicial Service Commission, and Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Others are Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology (BOUESTI), Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan Ekiti, College of Health Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions.

Similarly, the Governor has approved the payment of the outstanding 2020 leave bonus to local government workers, in fulfilment of his commitment to clearing all inherited arrears of workers’ entitlements.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees, Governor Oyebanji assured that ongoing efforts would continue towards settling all outstanding entitlements, including gratuities, in line with the continuity and shared prosperity agenda of the government.

He urged workers to remain committed to excellent service delivery and to see themselves as strategic stakeholders in Ekiti development agenda.