Their findings suggest that these scans could contribute to around 103,000 future cancer diagnoses—approximately 5% of all projected cancer cases.

Researchers from the US and UK analysed data from 93 million CT scans conducted across the US in 2023.

A newly published study in JAMA Internal Medicine has raised serious concerns about the widespread use of CT scans, estimating that the diagnostic tool could be linked to over 100,000 future cancer cases in the United States each year.

While CT scans remain indispensable for diagnosing life-threatening conditions, the study warns that their overuse particularly in low-risk or non-urgent cases poses long-term health risks.

The research highlights children and the elderly as especially vulnerable to the ionising radiation used in CT imaging, and urges clinicians to more carefully consider whether alternatives such as MRI or ultrasound may suffice.

“CT scans have revolutionised modern diagnostics,” the study notes, “but this benefit must be balanced against the radiation risk particularly when used in non-critical cases.”

Experts are now calling for tougher clinical guidelines and greater public awareness to ensure CT scans are only used when truly necessary and at the lowest effective radiation dose.

The findings have sparked renewed calls for a more cautious and informed approach to medical imaging.