In a landmark move to improve cancer care across Nigeria, the Federal Government has unveiled West Africa’s largest network of oncology and diagnostic centres, marking the most ambitious investment in cancer treatment in the country’s history.

The initiative, launched under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is expected to serve around 2,000 oncology patients and 350,000 diagnostic clients annually, while training up to 500 clinicians over the next three years.

Three newly constructed cancer centres — located at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina; the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Nsukka; and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital — will be commissioned by President Tinubu in the coming days. These facilities are the first in a planned network of six state-of-the-art centres.

To ensure quality service delivery, key staff are currently undergoing advanced clinical and technical training in South Africa. Additionally, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has introduced a targeted cost-sharing scheme to make cancer treatment more affordable. Under this programme, eligible low-income patients may receive radiotherapy subsidies of up to ₦400,000.

According to government officials, the project tackles deep-rooted challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare system by expanding both access to treatment and the capacity of health professionals. The goal is to make quality cancer care a standard service rather than a privilege for the few.

The initiative has been hailed as a defining achievement of President Tinubu’s administration and a major step towards delivering equitable healthcare to all Nigerians.