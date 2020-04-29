The United Nations has warned that about 1.5bn workers are at risk of having their livelihood destroyed, especially in the informal economy.

This projection is backed by the International Labour Organisation which has also warned that about half of all workers worldwide are in danger of having their livelihoods destroyed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) says those with informal work arrangements are most in danger, with many in the retail sector, manufacturing and food services industry.

Already, two billion informal workers have seen their wages fall by a global average of 60% during the first month that the pandemic unfolded in their region.