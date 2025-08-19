Residents of Anambra State have condemned the assault of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member by operatives of the Agunaechemba and Udo Ga Chi security operatives of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration....

Viral posts on social media alleged that the corps member was beaten and stripped in public by security personnel. The incident has sparked outrage, with community groups and concerned citizens describing the act as “barbaric” and demanding justice.

In a statement shared online, a civic group, BRGIE, said it had raised concerns about the conduct of local security outfits in the state long before the latest incident.

“We strongly condemn the disgraceful assault on an innocent NYSC lady by armed guards. Such brutality against our youth is unacceptable and erodes trust in leadership. We demand justice, accountability, and an apology,” the group said.

The Anambra State Government and security agencies have however confirmed the arrest of the members of the Agunaechemba Security Outfit.