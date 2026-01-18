One person has reportedly been killed in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, following an attack by suspected hoodlums on motorcyclists in a part of the town. The incident occurred around the Asoje–Orita Elelede axis of Osogbo, where the assailants, said to be based in the Asoje area, allegedly attack...

One person has reportedly been killed in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, following an attack by suspected hoodlums on motorcyclists in a part of the town.

The incident occurred around the Asoje–Orita Elelede axis of Osogbo, where the assailants, said to be based in the Asoje area, allegedly attacked two men riding on a motorcycle. The hoodlums were reportedly loyal to an individual identified as “Olalekan.”

An eyewitness, Lamina Kamiludeen, told TVC News that one of the victims, identified as Kazeem Oyewole, died instantly after sustaining machete wounds, while the second victim escaped with multiple injuries.

Further findings revealed that the deceased was a Personal Assistant to a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as “Asiri Eniba.”

The motive for the attack cannot be determined.

Lamina Kamiludeen explained that the victims were riding through Orita Elelede, near Asoje Junction, when they were chased by the assailants and eventually attacked.

“While Oyewole was killed on the spot, the other victim managed to escape with severe machete cuts before the arrival of police operatives who moved in to de-escalate the situation.”

He added that the police later evacuated the body of the deceased as residents and shop owners fled the area for safety.

At the time of filling this report, police operatives were seen patrolling the area to prevent a possible reprisal attack and a breakdown of law and order.

Confirming the incident, the Osun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Abiodun Ojelabi, said officers were immediately deployed to the area upon receiving the report.

However, he noted that he had yet to receive a detailed briefing from officers on the ground and could not officially confirm the death.

A resident of the area, Akeem Okeloye, also confirmed the incident and expressed concern that associates of the deceased might regroup to launch a counter-attack, urging security agencies to maintain a strong presence in the area.