Haketer Oralusi, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship aspirants in Osun State, has resolved his disqualification issue with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following a consultative meeting at the Presidential Villa.

Oralusi’s disqualification, which followed a report from the APC Screening Committee chaired by Chief Obinna Uzoh, Esq., was due to his failure to meet the mandatory nomination requirements, the same reason cited for the disqualification of six other aspirants on December 4, 2025, at Amor Hotel, Katampe, Abuja.

The meeting, attended by key party leaders, focused on unity and party principles, with President Tinubu emphasising internal harmony and fairness.

According to a Thursday statement made available to TVC, Oralusi raised concerns over his alleged unjust disqualification, which President Tinubu assured would be addressed.

“I wholeheartedly agree with all resolutions reached and align with the party’s position, prioritising discipline and collective interest,” he said in a statement.

He thanked supporters and party members, citing a shared mandate for a better society, and appreciated President Tinubu’s commitment to building a better Nigeria.

TVC previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified former National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, along with six other aspirants, from participating in the party’s upcoming governorship primary ahead of the Osun State Election.

According to the committee, the affected aspirants — Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Babatunde Haketer Oralusi, Oyedotun Babayemi, DrSix. Akin Ogunbiyi, Benedict Alabi, Adegoke Rasheed Okiki, and Senator Babajide Omoworare — did not provide evidence of sponsorship by at least five (5) fully registered and financially up-to-date party members from each Local Government Area in Osun State, as required under Articles 9.3(i) and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution and Paragraph 6(c) of the party’s guidelines.