The Elders’ Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have met with former Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, at his residence in Ile-Ife as parts of efforts to strengthen internal cohesion ahead of the August 8, 2026 governorship election in Osun State.

Omisore, a former National Secretary of the APC, was among the aspirants disqualified prior to the party’s primary election, which produced Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO, as the party’s flagbearer.

Some of the disqualified aspirants, including Omisore, had previously raised concerns over the screening and primary process.

Confirming the meeting via a statement shared on his X handle, Omisore said discussions were centred on promoting unity, cohesion and sustained progress within the party in Osun State.

“Today, I received the Osun APC Elders’ Caucus (Igbimo Agba) in my Ile-Ife home. Our discussions were centered on strengthening the unity, cohesion, and continued progress of our great party, the All Progressives Congress,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude for the visit, describing the elders as a reservoir of experience and wisdom.

“I sincerely appreciate their visit and the depth of experience they offer. I wish them good health always,” Omisore added.

The meeting signals renewed reconciliation efforts within the Osun APC as party leaders seek to consolidate support and address lingering grievances ahead of the crucial governorship contest.