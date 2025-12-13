Bola Oyebamiji has emerged as the APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2026 Osun State Election. Oyebamiji’s affirmation was arrived at the end of the governorship primary held on Saturday in Osogbo. Disclosing the affirmation, a former governorship aspirant in the party, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke s...

Bola Oyebamiji has emerged as the APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2026 Osun State Election.

Oyebamiji’s affirmation was arrived at the end of the governorship primary held on Saturday in Osogbo.

Disclosing the affirmation, a former governorship aspirant in the party, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke said his affirmation follows the decision of the APC national working committee.

Adegoke also said the other aspirants stepped down for Oyebamiji.

He said, “I Kunle Adegoke with the consent of all other aspirants move the motion that Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji be adopted as the consensus candidate to contest in the 2026 governorship candidate. I so move.”

Senator Babajide Omoworare also seconded the motion moved by Kunle Rasheed Adegoke thereby producing Bola Oyebamiji the consensus governorship candidate of the APC.

The Chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Committee and Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebolo, later announced Bola Oyebamiji as the APC candidate.

Security was earlier reported to have been heightened on Saturday at Ebunoluwa Hall in Osogbo, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted its governorship primary to select the party’s flagbearer for the 2026 election.

About 1,660 accredited delegates participated in the exercise.

Okpebolo, had earlier announced that the party would adopt the affirmation method for the selection process.

TVC News recalled that President Bola Tinubu, in Abuja on Monday, met the leadership of the All Progressives Congress leaders and governorship aspirants in Osun state and appealed for unity and consensus-building ahead of the party’s primary on December 13.

According to a Wednesday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Assistant on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, the Osun State governorship aspirants who attended the meeting with the President included former Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), Babatunde Hareter Oralusi, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

The former National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, who was disqualified by the State Screening Committee alongside six other aspiring candidates, was absent during the meeting held in Abuja.

However, while speaking on TVC News’ Politics Tonight, Omisore announced support for former National Inland Waterways Authority Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), the party’s consensus candidate for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

He stated that the party must follow the direction of its leader and expressed his support for the consensus arrangement.