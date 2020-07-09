The second virtual National Economic Council has been held at the presidential villa in Abuja, with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in charge.

State governors are all attending via teleconference from their respective states and the minister of finance Zainab Ahmed is also in attendance.

The last meeting passed a resolution on the suspension of deductions from state government fund to allow states meet other financial obligations as the corona virus pandemic bites deeper into the country’s health and wealth.

The Council also agreed to consolidate the country’s success at polio eradication as there has been no wild case of polio reported in 44 months.

The economic council is to be briefed on the current balance in the country’s special federation accounts.

The monthly NEC meeting deliberates on issues and make recommendations to the President for formulation and approvals of policies