Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has completed a sensational permanent move from Napoli to Galatasaray in a deal worth €75 million, setting a new transfer record in Turkish football....

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has completed a sensational permanent move from Napoli to Galatasaray in a deal worth €75 million, setting a new transfer record in Turkish football.

Osimhen, who enjoyed a prolific loan spell at the Turkish champions last season, was met with a rapturous welcome as thousands of fans gathered at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport to receive him.

Waving Galatasaray colours, the 26-year-old expressed joy at returning to the club and promised to repay the fans’ faith with goals.

“I feel amazing to be here… this is where I want to be. I’m home,” he told reporters, adding that he was determined to excite supporters with his performances.

The deal includes a four-year contract worth €15 million annually, plus bonuses and image rights. Napoli will also receive a percentage of any future sale.

Osimhen scored 37 goals in 41 appearances last season, helping Galatasaray clinch the league title and earning hero status among fans. His return is seen as a major boost to the club’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.