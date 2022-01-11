Orji Kalu seeks removal of name from N7.1b charge

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu has filed an application at the federal high court Abuja, seeking removal of his name and that of his company Slok Nigeria limited from the N7.1 billion charge leveled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The former governor prayed the court to grant an order striking out same , after it has barred the EFCC from retrying him on same charge.

Counsel to Mr Kalu, noted that the application was predicted on the judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo on 29th September 2021.

An application for the unfreezing of his bank accounts was also filed.

Justice Ekwo had on 29th September held that Putting Senator Orji kalu on trial will amount to double jeopardy, as person can be re-tried on an offence upon which he has been convicted.

At the resumed sitting the re-arraignment of Ude Udeogu, who was the former commissioner of finance Abia state was stalled as well as the hearing of Mr Kalu’s applications

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had filed an application challenging jurisdiction and seeking transfer of the case to Lagos State Division.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered all parties to serve and reply all pending applications with in 30 days and subsequently adjourned till 10th March for hearing.

The Supreme Court had on 8th May 2020 ordered that the case file of Mr Udeogu be returned to the chief judge for assignment to another judge.