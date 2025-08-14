Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have recovered an AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine, and live ammunition during a routine patrol in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State....

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have recovered an AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine, and live ammunition during a routine patrol in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The operation, carried out on 13 August 2025, involved soldiers deployed at Mbakyior Outpost and Agidi community who intercepted suspected armed herders at a known crossing point in Mbakyior.

On sighting the troops, the suspects reportedly fled and opened fire in a bid to escape.

The soldiers returned fire, forcing the attackers to abandon their weapons and retreat.

A search of the area led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Security forces have since intensified day and night patrols to prevent further incursions, reassure residents, and safeguard socio-economic activities in the locality.

Force Commander OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, praised the troops for their professionalism and urged them to remain vigilant, reaffirming the operation’s commitment to sustaining peace and security in Benue State and across its Joint Operations Area.