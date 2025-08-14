Former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plunging Nigeria into one of its most challenging economic and political periods in history, warning that the country’s future is at risk if urgent action is not taken. Speaking in an in...

Former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plunging Nigeria into one of its most challenging economic and political periods in history, warning that the country’s future is at risk if urgent action is not taken.

Speaking in an interview on Fireworks, the elder statesman said the APC-led administration has failed to fulfil its promises, leaving millions of citizens trapped in poverty, insecurity, and hopelessness.

“This is one of the worst times in the history of this country. The APC government has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians. Insecurity is worsening, the economy is collapsing, and the people are suffering without any clear hope of relief,” Gana said.

He also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation, particularly in the North, where banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping have reached what he described as “alarming and unacceptable levels.” According to him, the inability of the government to demonstrate strong political will has left the armed forces overstretched and communities living in constant fear.

“Our people cannot go to their farms, children are kidnapped from schools, and entire villages are displaced. Without security, there can be no economic growth or national unity,” he stressed.

Gana called for urgent political change in 2027, urging Nigerians to vote out what he labelled a “non-performing government” to halt the country’s decline. He warned that allowing the APC to remain in power beyond 2027 would further entrench hardship and instability.

The former presidential candidate also appealed to opposition political parties to close ranks and present a united front, cautioning that “a divided opposition is the greatest gift to the ruling party.”

According to him, unity, a credible presidential candidate, and a well-defined development agenda will be essential to win public trust and place Nigeria back on the path of stability, prosperity, and progress.