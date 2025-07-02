Leaders of the opposition coalition from the various political parties have gathered at the Yar’dua centre in Abuja to come together under the umbrella of the African Democratic Congress.

The Coalition led by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate, David Mark, former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi and his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai is expected to be the main opposition platform in the 2027 elections.

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, is also a member of the new coalition.

David Mark, the former President of the Senate is expected to be the Interim National Chairman of the party while former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, is expected to be the interim National Secretary though his position seems shaky with opposition mounting against him.

The days ahead will show the direction the group will take with so many contending forces, ambition and individuals including a former National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun.

All members of the National Executive of the party led by Mr Ralph Nwosu have now all resigned en-mass and have been replaced by David Mark and Rauf Artegbesola as Interim Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Other members will be announced in the course of the meeting.