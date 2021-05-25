Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has faulted the reaction of Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, on the decision of the southern Governors’ forum on the open grazing.

He said the president aide lacks the authority to make such policy statements for the Federal Government.

Governor Akeredolu who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale, warned the Presidential aide and his cohorts to desist from hurling insults at the elected representatives of the people.

He maintained that the President’s aide lacks the authority to make such policy statements for the Federal Government, and has failed to provide the solution to the farmers/ herders crisis, which has bedevilled the nation for years.

The statement reads,” Mr Garba Shehu just released a press statement purporting to represent the position of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on the farmer-herder “clashes” and what he termed as “Deep Rooted Solutions” to the herdsmen attacks.

“He also attributed a unilateral decision to the President who clears the way for ranching and revival of forest reserves” as part of the permanent solution to the frequent clashes between them, as well as the associated problem of the gun-wielding killer-herdsmen”