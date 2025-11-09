The African Democratic Congress, ADC, says only persons with proven integrity and corruption-free minds would be allowed to seek elective positions or be appointed to its government if elections are won. The party also says efforts are ongoing to strengthen unity among members and assures of fairnes...

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, says only persons with proven integrity and corruption-free minds would be allowed to seek elective positions or be appointed to its government if elections are won.

The party also says efforts are ongoing to strengthen unity among members and assures of fairness, especially during the party’s primary election at all levels.

Addressing newsmen shortly after a stakeholders meeting in Gusau, the Deputy National Leader of the party, North West Zone, Nasir El-Rufai, says the ADC is committed to addressing some of the key challenges affecting Nigeria.

The former two-term Governor of Kaduna state adds that priority would be given to the youth, especially under the age of forty, and the physically challenged persons to seek election under the platform.

” The Constitution of the ADC is unique among the Constitution of political parties in Nigeria, the ADC Constitution has a provision of code of ethics for the leaders of the party as well as those that will contest on the platform of the party and be appointed into the government of the party when election’s are won, it is the part with that provision ” He said.

“The leadership of the party is developing the ethics of conduct that every leader of the party will sign onto”

” Those codes of ethics required that only a person with proven integrity and a corruption-free mind would be allowed to contest or be appointed into the party’s government when elections are won”, El-rufa’i added.

“The leader elected under the platform will only engage in Good Governance activities to make a difference ”

On the party’s unity, Nasir El-Rufai further adds that the party in Zamfara is United, and it’s a sign of working towards victory in the coming elections.

He also expressed satisfaction with the warm reception he was given by the ADC Family in Zamfara.

“I’m deeply honoured by the warm reception I’ve received from the ADC Family,, He said.

” The first challenge we had in Zamfara was a power tussle and a lack of unity, but thank God the family is now formidable, United and strong ”

” ADC, under the leadership of the Deputy National Organising Secretary and the state chairman, is doing well, and the coalition groups have agreed to work together for the unity and progress of the party”

” The first important step in political party building is Unity, and we have achieved that, now we need to work hard to establish structures of the party at all levels, from Ward to Local Government and El-Rufai”

He called on members to ensure they are registered in the ongoing Voter registration exercise.