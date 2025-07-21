One person has been killed in the land dispute between Mbazerem in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State and Abonkip, Obudu, Cross River State....

The two communities have been at logger heads for many years over land with the renewed hostiities starting on Friday July 18.

Abonkip youths in Obudu, Cross River State were said to have violated the boarder agreement between the two comunties by encroaching on Benue land, where they destroyed crops and economic trees worth millions of Naira.

In the ensuing melee, gunshots were fired by both sides.

In retaliation, it was alleged that a commercial driver of Tiv extraction was allegedly waylaid on Obudu-Tsar Road and killed

The crisis according to The Nation has been brought under control by the local governments ‘chairmen chairmen from Obudu and Vandeikya.

Chairman of Vandeikya Local Government Area, Dennis Guda confirmed the incident.

The Area Police Command said they had deployed anti riots squad to the troubled areas, and the situation had been brought under control.