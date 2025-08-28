Tensions erupted at Mandilas Market on Lagos Island on Friday after a violent altercation between a Yoruba youth and an Igbo trader spiralled into chaos, leaving one person dead and several others injured....

Tensions erupted at Mandilas Market on Lagos Island after a violent altercation between a youth and a trader spiralled into chaos, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Eyewitnesses said the confrontation began as a minor dispute but escalated rapidly, with the Yoruba youth fatally stabbed during the clash.

https://x.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1960752162683641975?t=u88ZkLKKwcrQP2vr368cVg&s=19

His death triggered outrage among aggrieved youths in the area, who mobilised and launched retaliatory attacks, sparking widespread violence in the market.

Several innocent bystanders were injured in the melee, while traders hurriedly shut their shops as panic spread across the usually bustling market.

Security operatives were later deployed to restore order, though the full extent of damage and arrests had yet to be confirmed as of press time.

The Lagos State Police Command is said to be on the trail of those responsible for the disturbance though no official statement on the incident was available at press time.