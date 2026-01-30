The Jigawa State Government has confirmed the death of one person from Lassa fever in Babura Local Government Area. The State Rapid Response Team, led by officials of the Ministry of Health, says the victim died after testing positive for the viral disease, prompting immediate public health action t...

The Jigawa State Government has confirmed the death of one person from Lassa fever in Babura Local Government Area.

The State Rapid Response Team, led by officials of the Ministry of Health, says the victim died after testing positive for the viral disease, prompting immediate public health action to prevent further spread.

Speaking during an inspection visit to Babura General Hospital, the World Health Organization’s State Coordinator, Dr. Sabiu Aliyu, said the deceased, Habibu Haruna, was a resident of Gari Uku village in Babura.

He explained that the patient was first admitted at Babura General Hospital with symptoms consistent with Lassa fever before being referred to Danmasara Teaching Hospital, where laboratory tests confirmed the infection.

Dr. Aliyu disclosed that investigations revealed the deceased had recently travelled to Saminaka in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, a development that has expanded the scope of contact tracing.

He added that essential drugs and personal protective equipment have been supplied to Babura General Hospital, while disease surveillance and contact tracing are already ongoing.

According to him, all identified contacts, including community members and health workers who managed the case, have been placed under close monitoring throughout the incubation period.

Health authorities have urged residents to maintain proper hygiene, avoid contact with rodents, and report symptoms such as fever, vomiting, or bleeding to the nearest health facility.

Lassa fever is an acute viral illness endemic in Nigeria, and public health officials say early detection and prompt reporting remain key to reducing fatalities.