Nigeria confirmed 39 new cases of Lassa fever in Epidemiological Week 3, representing a slight increase from the 33 cases recorded the previous week. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the cases were reported across eight states, including Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau, On...

Nigeria confirmed 39 new cases of Lassa fever in Epidemiological Week 3, representing a slight increase from the 33 cases recorded the previous week.



According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the cases were reported across eight states, including Bauchi, Taraba, Plateau, Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Benue, and Nasarawa, and spread across 20 local government areas.

Cumulatively, from epidemiological weeks one to three in 2026, 405 suspected cases have been recorded, with 93 confirmed infections and 17 deaths, putting the case fatality rate at about 18 per cent.

The NCDC notes that although the fatality rate remains high, it is slightly lower than what was recorded during the same period in 2025.

Data from the agency shows that four states, Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, and Edo, account for nearly 90 per cent of all confirmed cases, with Bauchi alone contributing almost half of the infections reported so far this year.

Young adults between the ages of 21 and 30 are the most affected, while the male-to-female ratio stands at one to point six.

The report also confirms that four healthcare workers were newly infected during the reporting week, raising concerns about infection prevention and control measures in health facilities.

In response, the Federal Government has activated the National Lassa Fever Incident Management System, bringing together multiple partners and sectors to strengthen coordination and response efforts nationwide.

Health authorities continue to urge Nigerians to maintain proper hygiene, store food safely, and report symptoms early to reduce the spread of the disease.