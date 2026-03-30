Members of St. David’s Anglican Church, Ibulesoro, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, staged a dramatic protest on Palm Sunday, shutting down the church over allegations of high-handedness and financial impropriety against their cleric, Venerable Adebanjo. As seen by TVC News correspondent, protesters, including men, women, and youths,…...

Members of St. David’s Anglican Church, Ibulesoro, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, staged a dramatic protest on Palm Sunday, shutting down the church over allegations of high-handedness and financial impropriety against their cleric, Venerable Adebanjo.

As seen by TVC News correspondent, protesters, including men, women, and youths, barricade the church entrance, locking both the main building and its gates, and openly declaring their rejection of the cleric’s leadership.

Tensions, which had reportedly been building for weeks, reached a boiling point as congregants accused the Vicar of sidelining church elders in key decision-making processes, particularly on financial matters.

A senior member alleged that contracts were being awarded without the involvement or approval of the Church elders.

Beyond financial concerns, members also decried what they described as verbal abuse and spiritual intimidation from the pulpit.

Youth members appeared especially aggrieved, accusing the cleric of repeatedly insulting them during sermons.

A member of the church’s youth fellowship revealed that the lingering crisis had already disrupted major activities, including the cancellation of the church’s annual harvest last year.

Some members disclosed that complaints had previously been lodged with the Anglican Bishop of the Diocese, who reportedly visited the church.

However, they expressed frustration over what they described as the bishop’s failure to take decisive action on the matter.