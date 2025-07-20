The Students' Union Government of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, has demanded that the Ondo State Police Command produce the body of the prime suspect in the killing of two undergraduates of the institution....

According to the students, the move became necessary to confirm the authenticity of the police report regarding the suspect’s alleged death.

The suspect, identified as Femi Oladele landlord to the victims, Andrew Eloho Okah and John Friday Abba was reportedly arrested by police operatives at a hotel in Akungba. He was alleged to have orchestrated the brutal killing of the students by instructing a cult group to “deal with” them for allegedly disrespecting him.

The two students were declared missing for several weeks before their decomposing bodies were discovered near the Ondo-Ekiti border.

Police sources claim that Oladele developed a strange illness shortly after making a chilling confession and later died at a hospital.

But the students are not convinced.

In a strongly worded statement issued by the Union’s Public Relations Officer, Ajidagba Mosadoluwa Akinbobola, the students rejected the police account and issued an ultimatum.“

The union issued 2–3 hours to the police to produce the corpse of the suspect for confirmation.

It warned that failure to do this within the stated timeframe will attract mass protest from students

The union insists it is not asking for sympathy but demanding accountability, warning that the police must act with transparency or face the consequences of a collective student uprising.