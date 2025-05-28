Member repsenting Idanre/Ifelodun federal constituency of Ondo state, Olanrewaju Akingbaso, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

In a letter read by the Speaker at plenary, Abbas Tajudeen, the lawmaker cited intractable crisis in his former Party as reason for his defection.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda kicked against the defection.

He called on the speaker to invoke section 68 (g) of the Constitution and declare the seat occupied by Mr. Akingbaso vacant.

Meanwhile, Representative Ngozi Okolie of the Labour Party from Delta State has also defected from her party to the All Progfressives Congress.