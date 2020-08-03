The Ondo State police command has recovered four AK 47 rifles that were stolen by armed bandits during a bloody bank robbery in the State.

Six policemen and some civilians were killed during a gangster robbery operation in February this year, carting away millions of naira.

The rifles were stolen from the policemen after they were killed at the scene.

Police Spokesman, Tee Leo-Ikoro who confirmed this story, said some armed robbers abandoned the rifles after a failed attempted robbery in Oyo state.