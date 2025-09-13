Police detectives in Ondo State have arrested a notorious fraudster, Abdullahi Saliu, who allegedly posed as a senior military officer to defraud unsuspecting citizens of over ₦1.3 million in a job recruitment scam....

Saliu, who had been on the police command’s watchlist, was notorious for impersonating high-ranking officers of various security agencies, including the Army, Navy, Immigration and Customs. His activities reportedly spanned Edo, Delta, Kogi and Ondo States.

According to investigators, the suspect deceived two women, Oshoade Janet and Daisi Remilekun Joy, by promising employment for their sons in the Nigeria Customs Service and Immigration Service.

In the process, he allegedly collected ₦1,377,000, which he diverted for personal use.

Ondo State Police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday.

He said Saliu had already been arraigned before Magistrate Court 1 in Akure.

Olayinka said the case highlights the command’s resolve to clamp down on fraudsters and protect residents from criminal exploitation.

“The command reiterates its commitment to tackling impersonation, job racketeering and other forms of fraud,” the spokesperson added.

Police urged members of the public to verify employment offers with relevant agencies before making any financial commitments.