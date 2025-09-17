The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election has formally withdrawn his appeal at the Supreme Court....

Ajayi and his party had earlier approached the tribunal to challenge the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who secured wins across all 18 local government areas of the State.

Explaining his decision, the PDP candidate said he withdrew the case after due consultation with members of the party.

He extended his heartfelt wishes to Governor Aiyedatiwa and pledged to continue working towards the development of the state.