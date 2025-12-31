The Coalition of Magistrates, Presidents of Grade ‘A’ Customary Courts, and Legal Research Officers across Ondo State has confirmed its decision to withdraw services with effect from 5 January 2026. It was learnt that the decision of the top judiciary officers followed the alleged “continu...

The Coalition of Magistrates, Presidents of Grade ‘A’ Customary Courts, and Legal Research Officers across Ondo State has confirmed its decision to withdraw services with effect from 5 January 2026.

It was learnt that the decision of the top judiciary officers followed the alleged “continued lip service by the State Executive to the issue of financial autonomy for the Judiciary.”

The Coalition stated that the lack of genuine implementation of judicial financial autonomy has severely affected the welfare of judicial officers, operational efficiency, dignity of office, and the institutional support required for an effective justice delivery system.

It was gathered that this position was first communicated in a letter dated December 10, 2025, which was formally submitted to the offices of the Honourable Chief Judge of Ondo State and the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ondo State, on 17 and 18 December 2025 respectively.

According to the Coalition, its members have been subjected to persistent denial of several welfare entitlements, including the provision of official vehicles, improved allowances, and other essential support necessary for the effective discharge of their duties.

In June 2025, it was reported that the Ondo State government claimed it had granted financial autonomy for the judiciary workers, following the suspension of the industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

This had been announced in a statement by the Secretary of JUSUN, Alade Kehinde in Akure.

Alade had said the decision came after a meeting with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to him, the governor’s intervention came after the two weeks’ strike had been suspended.

He had said the government had made a commitment to set up a committee and begin the implementation of the autonomy from next month.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo (SAN), had also assured the workers that the state remained committed to the principles of judicial independence and fiscal responsibility.

In a statement to commend the workers for calling off their strike, Ajulo had stated that the Aiyedatiwa government would continue to work with stakeholders to ensure peaceful industrial relations.

He had claimed that “judicial autonomy is guaranteed, noting that what is required is for parties involved to demonstrate understanding and seek proper clarification on its practical implementation.”

The demand for judicial financial autonomy in Ondo State is part of a broader national struggle to enforce constitutional provisions guaranteeing the independence of the judiciary from executive control.

Although financial autonomy for the judiciary is provided for under the Nigerian Constitution and reinforced by several court rulings, its practical implementation has remained contentious in many states.

In Ondo State, tensions over the issue escalated in mid-2025 when the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) embarked on a statewide strike to protest what it described as the government’s failure to release funds directly to the judiciary.

The industrial action was suspended after the state government, led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, pledged to begin the implementation of judicial autonomy and set up a committee to fast-track the process.

Despite these assurances, judicial officers have repeatedly complained that the promised reforms have not translated into concrete improvements in funding, welfare, or operational independence.

Critics argue that delays and partial implementation have left the judiciary dependent on the executive for basic needs, undermining its effectiveness and independence.

The latest decision by magistrates, presidents of customary courts, and legal research officers to withdraw their services appears to reflect growing frustration over what they describe as a gap between official commitments and realities on the ground, raising fresh concerns about access to justice and the administration of courts in the state.