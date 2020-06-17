The Ondo state government has recovered over 41 million naira from the recent verification exercise conducted for local government workers, primary school teachers and pensioners in the 18 local government areas of the state.

The state head of service, Dare Aragbaiye, disclosed this at an interactive session with the organised labour in Akure

He said a total of forty-one million naira has been recovered from the recent verification exercise.

The state head of service said government has since commenced disciplinary actions against the officers alleged to have been involved in the fraud.

Labour leaders in the state raised issues about non-payment of deductions from their salaries and the need to incorporate some workers into the mainstream of the civil service.

They also advised government to look inward towards addressing the dwindling allocation occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The Head of service in his response, said all their demands will be looked into.