The Ondo State Government is proposing death penalty for individuals convicted of kidnapping.

During a press briefing held after a State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa in Akure, the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Kayode Ajulo, announced that a proposal will soon be submitted to the House of Assembly for necessary legislative action.

Mr. Ajulo emphasized that kidnapping and cultism have emerged as significant threats to public safety and order.

He stated that strengthening relevant legal frameworks could help deter these crimes and enhance the overall security environment in the state.

The state is moving forward with a proposal to impose the death penalty on convicted kidnappers as part of its commitment to improving safety and security.