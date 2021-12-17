Ondo Chief Judge, Williams Akintoroye, frees 18 inmates

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Williams Akintoroye on Friday, granted pardon to 18 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service in the State.

The pardoned inmates were serving various terms for major and minor offences which ranges from murder, rape, conspiracy. among others

The inmates were granted pardon when the chief Judge made his first official visit to all the 4 custodial centres and the female facility in Ondo state in company of other judges and magistrates.

He charged them to be of good conduct as they regain the priceless freedom.

Both the Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATM) and the convicted Inmates (CM) benefitted from the exercise.

The Controller of Corrections, Mr Opeyemi Fatinikun who was the chief host, appreciated the Chief Judge for his painstaking efforts towards ensuring he visited all the Custodial centres in the state despite the short notice.

The Chief Judge in turn appreciated the Controller and all staff for their cooperation in ensuring the safety of all the custodial centres and facility in the state.

According to the spokesperson of the command, Tunde Ogundare esq, the inmates were also asked to go and sin no more