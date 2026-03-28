Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, have rescued five persons in two separate overnight operations in Akure South Local Government Area of the state. The Corps Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the development, disclosing that a 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were abducted at Pelebe,…...

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, have rescued five persons in two separate overnight operations in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The Corps Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the development, disclosing that a 45-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were abducted at Pelebe, on the outskirts of Oda-Akure Road, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The victims were, however, rescued by the Rapid Response Squad of the Amotekun Corps around 1:00 a.m. after a heavy confrontation with the kidnappers.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/armed-men-kidnap-medical-staff-in-ondo/

Mr. Adeleye further revealed that three health workers who were earlier abducted also regained their freedom at about 4:30 a.m. and are currently receiving treatment at the Amotekun health facility.

The Amotekun commander assured residents that the safety of lives and property remains a top priority for the state government.

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to enhance safety across the state.