Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped health workers at a health centre in the Oke Ijebu area of Akure, the Ondo State capital. The incident occurred in the early hours of today, around 2:00 a.m., when the attackers abducted all staff on duty. A patient at the facility said…...

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped health workers at a health centre in the Oke Ijebu area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The incident occurred in the early hours of today, around 2:00 a.m., when the attackers abducted all staff on duty.

A patient at the facility said the assailants arrived in a large bus, forcefully gained entry into the centre located opposite Mega School and took away six health workers, including some interns.

The gunmen were said to have bundled the victims into the bus before fleeing to an unknown destination.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies have yet to issue an official statement.

Residents of the area are in shock, with growing calls for urgent security intervention and the safe rescue of the abducted workers