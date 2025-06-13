U.S. and Iranian officials will hold a sixth round of discussions on Tehran’s expanding uranium enrichment program in Oman on Sunday, according to officials.

However, security concerns have grown since U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that American forces were being relocated from the region because “it could be a dangerous place” and that Tehran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Washington is afraid that Israel may launch military action against Iran in the next days, according to US officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, despite Trump’s recent caution to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against such a strike while US talks with Tehran proceeds.

U.S. intelligence indicates that Israel has been making preparations to hit Iran’s nuclear installations.

Iran has rejected the latest US proposal and is expected to present a counteroffer during the upcoming talks.

The talks come just days after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed a resolution accusing Iran of non-compliance with its nuclear obligations, stating, “Iran’s many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the Agency with full and timely co-operation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in Iran constitutes non-compliance with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement.”

In response, Iranian authorities declared that “The Islamic Republic of Iran sees no option but to respond to this political resolution,” and confirmed that orders had been issued to “establish a new enrichment center in a secure location.”