The Singer Afeez Adeshina, widely known as Destiny Boy, has reportedly passed away at the age of 22.

The news of his death went viral on Sunday after a video of his lifeless body surfaced on social media.

The footage triggered widespread grief among fans and fueled speculation about the circumstances surrounding his passing. Destiny Boy was widely celebrated for his unique fusion of traditional Fuji music with contemporary sounds.

The family or management did not issue any official statement regarding his death, but a video showed the moment the deceased’s body was being transported to Abeokuta in Ogun State for his internment.

The Ogun State Police Command, in a statement on Monday, confirmed the apprehension of a suspect linked to the death of the musician.

In a statement posted on X, the police disclosed that the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for a thorough investigation.

However, on Wednesday, new footage went viral on social media, particularly on X, showing the artist reportedly suffering from an ailment known by the Yoruba term ‘Ogun Oru’.

The footage depicts Destiny Boy exhibiting symptoms appearing to be a seizure, while individuals nearby are seen tapping his chest in an attempt to revive him.

While police investigate his death as a possible homicide with an autopsy pending, many recognise the condition as epilepsy, criticising the harmful revival attempts and highlighting Nigeria’s stigma around such illnesses.

Fans grieve the talented artist who battled silently amid personal challenges.

Destiny Boy gained national attention in 2019 after releasing a Fuji-inspired cover of Davido’s hit single “If.” He later built on that success with a string of well-received songs, including “Lamba,” “One Transaction,” and “Gbese.”

In his personal life, the singer welcomed his first child with his partner, Iremide, in November 2024.