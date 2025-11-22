The Federal Government has commenced confidence-building initiatives in Ogoniland, following an agreement reached with local leaders aimed at resuming oil exploration in the region. Sources said the government has already started rehabilitating four key health facilities, including the General Hospi...

Sources said the government has already started rehabilitating four key health facilities, including the General Hospitals in Eleme, Khana, Terabor, and the K-Dere Health Centre in Gokana.

The Ogoni leaders had previously called for the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology at Saakpenwa/Koroma, reconstruction of the Eleme section of the East-West Road, consideration of qualified Ogonis for employment at NNPC Limited, and improvements to critical infrastructure across the area.

While many of these demands are being implemented, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reportedly dispatched a monitoring team from the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to oversee progress.

The team is led by Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, Director of Energy Security; Goodluck Ebelo, Special Assistant to the NSA; and Prince Austin Kabari, Secretary of the Energy Security Working Group.

The team has visited major sites, including the East-West Road, the campus of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, health facilities, and the proposed industrial park, to assess the extent of work.

Speaking over the weekend, Mene Sunday Kabari-Nule, Acting Chairman of the Nyo-Khana Area Council of Chiefs and Elders, confirmed that progress was ongoing and expressed hope that the hospital projects would improve healthcare in the area.

He said: “This project is for the Nyor Khana people, and they are very happy. For Taabaa as a community, it’s what they have been praying for to revive that hospital and now we have a brand-new one. You can feel the happiness everywhere in the community.”

Kabari-Nule commended the Federal Government for the initiative, adding: “Right now we are happy with President Tinubu and the Federal Government for bringing this to us, and we are praying that God should grant them the grace to complete the project on time so that we can start using it.”

Elder Prince Neekpoabie, Chairman of the Taabaa Community Development Committee, also expressed confidence that the project, after years of abandonment, would significantly improve local health outcomes. He noted that the initiative had already employed many community youths, reducing criminal activities in the area.

He said: “The youths, who previously had no jobs, are now working here, which has helped reduce crime in the area.”

The Youth President of Taabaa, Nwikeh Torue, assured that community youths were supportive of the project and pledged maximum security for the site. “I am here to assure the contractors and workers of maximum security at the site; no one will interfere with their work,” he said.

Project Manager Azubuike Lucky also praised the cooperation of the community, noting that most workers are indigenes. “You can see our progress, the people are working with us cordially. We have had no issues since arrival,” he said.