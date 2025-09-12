The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has led a delegation of the Conference on a two week intensive course on Metaverse Technology Cooperation and Development Mode for Belt and Road Countries in Shanghai, Chi...

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has led a delegation of the Conference on a two week intensive course on Metaverse Technology Cooperation and Development Mode for Belt and Road Countries in Shanghai, China.

The specialized program, hosted by the International Training Centre for Authorities and Leaders (CIFAL) Shanghai, under the leadership of Mr. Wu Yugang, Executive Director of CIFAL, brought together policymakers and administrators to explore cutting-edge developments in metaverse technology and digital innovation.

During the two-week course, the delegation participated in academic sessions and practical engagements focused on Development Trends and Prospects in Metaverse Technology and Industry as well as Metaverse × AIGC : Generative AI Reshaping the Digital World.

These sessions were handled by distinguished Chinese university professors and technology experts.

The Nigerian Speakers’ delegation also undertook field visits to top tech and innovation hubs in Shanghai and Chengdu, including SPSpace, Dunyu (Shanghai) Internet Science and Technology Co. Ltd, Shanghai Kerui Exhibition Technology Co. Ltd, Gaoju (Shanghai) Low Altitude Industry Integration Base, Chengdu Huaxi Ecological Agriculture Technology Co. Ltd, MTANG China Culture Communication Co. Ltd, China Unicom (Chengdu) Limited and Zhisheng Digital Technology Co. Ltd

As part of the cultural exchange aspect of the training, the delegation had the opportunity to experience China’s rich heritage through tours of the Bund and Yu Garden, the Shanghai Huangpu River Night Cruise, and a visit to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda at Dujiangyan Base.

Speaking on the significance of the programme, the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, described the training as timely and transformative.

He emphasized that emerging technologies like the metaverse and generative AI will shape the future of governance, education, communication, and public service delivery.

According to him, the exposure gained by the delegation will serve as a catalyst for digital policy innovation across state legislatures in Nigeria.

He commended CIFAL Shanghai for organizing such a rich and insightful programme and expressed optimism that the knowledge acquired would be domesticated and applied for national development.

Some other members of the Nigerian delegation included the Director General of the Conference of Speakers, Mr. Busari Sarafadeen and the Clerk of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Taiwo Muraina Akinola.

The delegation has since returned to Nigeria, bringing back valuable insights on metaverse integration, digital innovation, and smart governance which could shape the future of legislative operations and public administration in Nigeria.