Former council chairman and ex-PDP chieftain, Dr. Sikirulai Ogundele has called on his loyalists to stay united and fully align with local leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as preparations intensify for their formal defection to the ruling party.

This is contained in a Facebook post by Azeez Adelani, Media Aide to the former governorship candidate of APM in Ogun State.

Speaking at a high-level stakeholders’ meeting held in Abeokuta on Tuesday, Ogundele emphasized the need for loyalty, grassroots integration, and a decisive move forward. He described their earlier meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun as warm and reassuring, praising the governor for his open-mindedness and leadership.

“We must not allow distractions from naysayers who want to derail this movement, let us align fully with the APC, remain accommodating, and work together at all levels. When the rhythm of the drum changes, we must also change our dance steps. This is the time to move forward and ensure our people are not left behind.” Ogundele said.

He stressed that their longstanding loyalty to the opposition had reached its limits and that it was time to embrace a new political direction. “We’ve shown enough patience and goodwill. Now, we must act decisively and embrace this opportunity,” he added.

Backing Ogundele’s call, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, popularly known as Triple A, echoed the need for discipline and collective responsibility. He commended Governor Abiodun for treating the incoming stakeholders with dignity and pledged that their integration into the APC would be seamless.

“Governor Abiodun treated us with respect and promised even more inclusion and support. It’s now our turn to act with transparency, dedication, and unity. The date of our formal declaration has been fixed. I urge everyone to mobilize and attend. We are not strangers. We are just returning home, ” Akinlade stated.

Also addressing the gathering, Dr. Abdulmajeed Ekelojumati urged members to stay focused on the broader goal. He cautioned against creating parallel structures and encouraged loyalty to the APC’s values.

“Let us remain committed, avoid divisions, and promote tolerance and mutual respect,” Ekelojumati said. He added that, “that is the only way to ensure sustainable integration and collective progress.”

Other leaders of the group who spoke at the meeting expressed optimism about the leadership style of the duo.

Stakeholders remain hopeful that the move will lead to greater inclusion, recognition, and participation in the governance of the state as political realignments take shape in Ogun State.