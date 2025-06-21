A socio-political group, Ogun West Initiative, has revealed that political stakeholders in the region are closing ranks to present a united front in 2027, stressing that the clamour for equity, justice, and fairness must be reflected in the state’s leadership rotation.

The group, through its convener, Bolaji Adeniji, disclosed this during a media engagement held on Friday in Abeokuta, also pushed for a power shift to Ogun West in 2027.

He said the district, which is dominated by the Yewa-Awori ethnic nationalities has remained marginalised since the creation of the state in 1976.

He however described Senator Adeola as the most prepared and qualified candidate to lead the state after Governor Dapo Abiodun, citing his experience, performance, and wide acceptability across the three senatorial districts.