The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 14 suspects for unlawful assembly and conspiring to breach the peace in the Isara, Ipara, and Ode axis. A press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi stated that the operation conducted on January 24, 2026, l...

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 14 suspects for unlawful assembly and conspiring to breach the peace in the Isara, Ipara, and Ode axis.

A press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi stated that the operation conducted on January 24, 2026, led to the recovery of three locally-made pistols, ammunition, nine vehicles, and other exhibits.

The suspects, including members of the Eiye Confraternity, were apprehended during a coordinated sweep operation by the Anti-Cultism Unit and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

Those arrested include Solomon Shobamiwo, Farooq Ogunsola, Nanso Blessing, among others.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has condemned unlawful assembly and cult-related activities, urging youths to renounce such associations.

He said the police command assures residents of their commitment to protecting lives and property.

The suspects are currently undergoing investigation and will be charged to court upon completion.