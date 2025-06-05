Pilgrims from Ogun State, Nigeria arrived in Arafat early Thursday morning, June 5, 2025 (9th Dul Hijjah, 1446).

The pilgrims who were camping under the tents in Mina left before the dawn prayers and embarked on their journey to Arafat, where Prophet Muhammad gave his final sermon.

The Chairman of the Ogun State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheik Iziaq Oloungbebe had informed the pilgrims ahead of the exercise that Day of Arafat is the most important part of the Hajj and one of the pillars of Islam.

“Arafat Day is important and pilgrimage of any Muslim is not valid without a visit to Jabal Rahmah on the day of Arafat. “Oloungbebe stated.

Pilgrims combine and shorten the Dhuhr and Asr prayers while staying at Arafat until sunset.

They would later move to Muzdalifah to sleep under the open space and pick pebbles before returning to their tents in Mina the following day.

The Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Pilgrims Welfare Board Board, Alhaji Ajibola Taiwo on his part appealed to pilgrims to make good use of the opportunity of their time in Arafat to seek for Allah’s blessings.

“I want to admonish you to make good use of your time in Arafat because this is a special place, day and time that the Almighty Allah multiplies his rewards and forgives sins”

Pilgrims are expected to pray during their stay in Arafat and listen to Khutbar (Sermon) by then Imam which shall be translated into 35 languages, including Hausa, Fulani and Yoruba.