Ogun commences four months free business registration

Ogun State Government has launched Business Premises Registration Portal just as it has also commenced free registration of businesses on the Portal till December 31, 2021.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun while speaking during the virtual launch at Ogun TechHub, Kobape Road, Abeokuta, said it became imperative due to formulation of different reforms and digitisation of business registration process.

Represented by the Chairman, State Business Environment Council, who doubles as the Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, Governor Abiodun disclosed that the Business Premises Registration Portal would serve as an avenue to plan for infrastructure, security, power, management of the environment and other facilities for businesses to thrive in the State.

On her part, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Kikelomo Longe said with the launch of the Portal, the State business registration process would be fully automated, easier and reduce cost,

