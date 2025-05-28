Events at the National Sport Festival Gateway Games 2024 are on hold as athletes of host Ogun State have shutdown the gates of Babcock University, the Games Village.

Majority of athletes taking part in Sport Festival stay on the University campus.

Athletes of Ogun State are demanding the payment of of their camp and competition allowances.

With the competition coming to an end they fear the state sport officials will not pay them.

The protest has forced the delay in the start of championship finals in many sport.

The events of the National Sport Festival Gateway Games 2024 have however continued.

Athletes representing hosts Ogun State have after an initial protest over unpaid camp and competition allowances suspended the action.