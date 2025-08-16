Electoral officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived in Ganye as early as 7 a.m. to commence preparations for the conduct of the by-election....

Residents of Ganye Local Government Area in Adamawa State are heading to the polls to elect a new representative into the Adamawa State House of Assembly, following the vacant seat for Ganye Constituency.



Security operatives have been deployed across polling units to ensure a peaceful exercise, while electoral materials have been distributed to designated centres ahead of voting.