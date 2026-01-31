Canadian-born actress and comedy icon Catherine O’Hara has died at the age of 71 following a brief illness, her representatives have confirmed....

Her passing marks the end of a remarkable five-decade career that touched generations of audiences across film and television.

Born in Toronto in 1954, O’Hara began her stage and screen journey in the vibrant world of sketch comedy.

She was a founding force of the influential Canadian series Second City Television (SCTV) in the 1970s, where her sharp wit and character work first won public attention and earned an Emmy award for writing.

O’Hara’s big-screen breakthrough came in the 1980s with roles in films such as After Hours (1985) and Tim Burton’s cult classic Beetlejuice (1988), but it was her part in the 1990 blockbuster Home Alone that cemented her place in cinematic history.

In Home Alone and its 1992 sequel, she played Kate McCallister, the frazzled yet devoted mother of Kevin McCallister, portrayed by Macaulay Culkin.

Her performance balanced comedy and genuine maternal warmth, making her one of the most recognisable and beloved figures in a film that has become a perennial family favourite around the world.

The bond between O’Hara and Culkin endured long after filming wrapped.

In 2023, she honoured him at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, affectionately referring to herself as his “fake mum” and celebrating the joy the films brought to families globally.

O’Hara’s career blossomed in many directions. She became a frequent collaborator of director Christopher Guest, appearing in acclaimed mockumentaries such as Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show and A Mighty Wind.

In the 2010s, she reached new heights with the hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek, portraying the eccentric Moira Rose.

Her performance earned her an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and widespread praise for her fearless comedic range and emotional depth.

Beyond these highlights, O’Hara appeared in a wide variety of films and television series, including voice roles in popular animated features and later performances in The Last of Us and The Studio.

Colleagues and fans alike have paid tribute to her singular talent, generosity and humour.

She was celebrated not just for her ability to make people laugh, but for bringing sincerity and humanity to every character she played.

Tributes have highlighted how her work resonated across generations, from the slapstick joy of Home Alone to the sophisticated, nuanced comedy of Schitt’s Creek.

O’Hara is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, whom she met on the set of Beetlejuice, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.

Her legacy — defined by laughter, warmth and unforgettable performances — leaves an indelible mark on entertainment and on the hearts of audiences worldwide.