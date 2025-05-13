Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi were among the prominent dignitaries who gathered for the launch of a new book authored by former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

The book, titled “Being True to Myself,” chronicles the real story of Nigeria’s complex political journey spanning from the tail end of the Second Republic, through years of military rule, and into the birth and evolution of the Fourth Republic.

The work promises a personal and historical insight into the nation’s governance and political transformation, as experienced by one of its key political actors.