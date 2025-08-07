The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has congratulated members of the 2024 Batch 'B' Stream II on the successful completion of their one-year mandatory national service....

In a farewell message, the DG commended the corps members for their dedication and contribution towards building a better Nigeria.

“Your hard work and commitment to building a new Nigeria have not gone unnoticed,” he stated.

As they transition into the next phase of life, the DG urged them to embrace future challenges with courage and purpose.

“Rise to the occasion and become the leaders our nation truly needs. Be open to change, and lead with confidence and innovative ideas,” he added.

He further encouraged them to go forth as proud ambassadors of the NYSC, upholding the values and spirit of the scheme in all their endeavours.