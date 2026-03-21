The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the death of a corps member in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as investigations intensify into circumstances surrounding the incident, including the alleged involvement of a staff member. In a statement issued by the scheme’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the…...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has confirmed the death of a corps member in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as investigations intensify into circumstances surrounding the incident, including the alleged involvement of a staff member.

In a statement issued by the scheme’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the NYSC expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

“The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is deeply saddened by the loss of a Corps Member in Abeokuta, Ogun State, under circumstances that are currently being investigated. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and pray for the peaceful repose of her soul,” the statement read.

The scheme also acknowledged widespread reports linking one of its officials to the incident, confirming that the matter is now in the hands of security agencies.

“The Scheme is aware of the news circulating in the media concerning the suspected involvement of a staff member. We wish to confirm that the matter is currently under investigation by relevant security agencies, and the individual concerned has been taken into custody,” Embu said.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance on misconduct, the NYSC stressed that it would not shield any individual found culpable.

“We wish to use this medium to reiterate that the NYSC maintains a strict code of conduct for its staff and Corps Members and will not condone any act of misconduct or abuse of office. We assure the public that we are cooperating fully with the law enforcement authorities to ensure that the truth is established and that justice is served,” the statement added.

The scheme, however, urged the public to avoid speculation as investigations continue.

“While investigations are ongoing, we urge the public to refrain from speculations and allow due process to take its course,” it said.

It further assured that the safety and welfare of corps members remain a top priority.

“In the meantime, Management wishes to state, once again, that the welfare, safety, and dignity of our Corps Members remain paramount to the Scheme.”