Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the ongoing nationwide strike by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), following a closed-door meeting between the union’s leadership and the Federal Government.

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, on Friday told journalists that the association had agreed to suspend the strike after both parties reached “key agreements” during their meeting in Abuja.

However, union leaders swiftly refuted the minister’s statement, insisting that the strike action remains fully in force. According to them, no decision to suspend the strike has been made, as the union must follow internal procedures, including consultation with its broader membership.

“The strike is not yet suspended,” a senior union official stated. “Our rules require that decisions like this be ratified at a general meeting.”

To this end, NANNM has scheduled a general congress for Saturday, where members are expected to deliberate on the outcome of the discussions with the minister and determine the next course of action.

The strike, which has disrupted healthcare services across public hospitals, was called over long-standing issues including poor remuneration, staff shortages, and unsafe working conditions.