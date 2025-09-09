The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its nationwide strike after reaching a landmark agreement with Dangote Refinery to allow its workers to unionise....

The breakthrough followed a high-level meeting involving representatives of the Federal Government, Organised Labour, and the Dangote Group, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

According to the MoU, the unionisation of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals staff will begin immediately, with the process scheduled to run from September 9 to September 22, 2025. The agreement also stipulates that the employer will not create or back any rival union, while guaranteeing that no employee will face victimisation for participating in union activities.

The deal marks a significant victory for organised labour, which had accused the refinery of engaging in anti-union practices. The industrial action, which had threatened to paralyse petroleum distribution across the country, is now suspended.

As part of the resolution, all parties agreed to provide the Minister of Labour with progress updates within two weeks on the level of compliance with the MoU.

NUPENG described the development as a “milestone for workers’ rights in Nigeria” and pledged to closely monitor implementation to ensure that the agreement translates into meaningful protections for refinery employees.

The Federal Government welcomed the decision, noting that the compromise had averted what could have been a major disruption to the nation’s economy.